In an appearance before the Pune Sessions Court on Tuesday, Arun Ferreira, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, alleged that investigating officer, Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police, hit him around eight to ten times during an interrogation session on November 4 and that he was taken to Sassoon Hospital the next day.

While the court allowed Ferreira to record this statement, it also granted the district government pleader Ujjwala Pawar’s request for this to be done in camera at the end of proceedings as this is a sensitive case. Pawar also presented Ferreira’s original medical record from Sassoon Hospital to the court.

The court has extended judicial custody of Ferreira and co-accused Sudha Bhardwaj and Vernon Gonsalves until November 19.

The Pune police had arrested Ferreira and four others in a series of coordinated early morning raids across the country on August 28. The police had already arrested five others on June 6. They claim that the ten arrested were the masterminds of caste-related violence that broke out at Bhima Koregaon and neighbouring areas near Pune in Maharashtra on January 1, and that they have links to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The Supreme Court on October 29 stayed a Bombay High Court order that had refused to allow an extension to the Pune police to file a chargesheet in the case of the five arrested in June. Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Maharashtra government, assured the apex court that the chargesheet would be filed in ten days.

On November 1, the Bombay High Court granted writer Anand Teltumbde and activists Gautam Navlakha and Stan Swamy interim protection from arrest until November 21.