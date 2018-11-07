Voters in the United States have elected two Muslim women to the Congress for the first time in the country’s history, reports said on Wednesday. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib won seats to represent Minnesota and Michigan, respectively, as the counting of votes case in Tuesday’s midterm polls continues.

In another historic move, two native American women have also been elected to Congress. Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids, who is also openly gay, won a seat, The Kansas City Star reported. Democrat candidate Deb Haaland won in New Mexico.

The poll results will determine if President Donald Trump’s Republican Party is able to retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. According to projections based on exit polls and early returns, Democratic challengers have toppled Republicans in at least 15 closely-watched seats and are on course to gain control of the House, reported The Washington Post. The projections show Republicans will retain control of the Senate, and could even increase their majority after winning close races in Indiana, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Republicans currently hold the majority in both the legislative chambers. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to win control of the House but are at a disadvantage in the Senate, where a number of incumbents are defending their seats in states where Trump won the presidential polls.

Citizens have cast their votes to elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats.

Democratic Party candidates and United States presidential prospects Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren won seats to the Senate, AP reported. Republican Mike Braun won the Indiana seat.

The midterm elections are being considered a referendum on the Donald Trump administration. Polling on Tuesday was marred by long queues and malfunctioning voting machines in some areas.