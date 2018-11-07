The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday assessed an estimate of Rs 500 crore in losses to the state’s agriculture and horticulture sectors caused by unprecedented snowfall in the state, PTI reported. Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam requested the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to send a team to assess the damage and expedite the release of financial assistance to the affected farmers.

The chief secretary wrote a letter addressed to Department Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare’s Union Secretary to explain the magnitude of the problem. “As per the preliminary assessment done by the state government’s field agencies, nearly 53,000 hectares of horticulture and 9,000 hectares of agriculture crops have been severely damaged and the tentative losses are estimated at over Rs 500 crore,” Subrahmanyam said.

He told the central authorities that the State Disaster Response Fund guidelines allow for only a fraction of the required aid to be released and the amount is “not sufficient to compensate the affected farmers”. The chief secretary said heavy snowfall on November 3 and 4 had led to major damage to apple crops.

The India Meteorological Department forecast an improvement in the weather conditions on Wednesday.