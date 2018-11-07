France: Six arrested for plotting to assassinate President Emmanuel Macron
Officials said the accused were arrested in Moselle, Isère and Ille-et-Vilaine.
French anti-terrorism unit personnel arrested six people for their alleged role in a “far-right” conspiracy to kill President Emmanuel Macron, AFP reported on Wednesday. France’s intelligence agency, the DGSI, said the accused were arrested in Moselle, Isère and Ille-et-Vilaine.
Authorities have not released the identity of the accused but said that they had arrested five men and one woman, BBC reported.
Prosecutors are investigating a “criminal terrorist association”. “This investigation is looking into a plot, vague and ill-defined at this stage, involving violent action against the president of the republic,” an official said.
In 2017, security personnel had arrested a 23-year-old far-right extremist who was charged with plotting to assassinate the French president at the Bastille Day military parade.