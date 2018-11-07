Fifteen children and six adults were found inside a refrigerated lorry at a port in the United Kingdom last week, BBC reported on Wednesday.

The Border Force found the group – believed to be from Vietnam – at the port of Newhaven in Sussex on November 1 in a lorry carrying water bottles. The lorry had arrived from Dieppe in France.

An 18-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, who were part of the group, have been expelled from the country while the remaining adults have been placed in immigration detention. The children are in the custody of social services. A Romanian man, who is believed to be the driver, has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the United Kingdom.

Newhaven provides cross-channel services for private passengers and commercial vehicles, Huffington Post reported.