A seven-month-old girl died and at least 48 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, PTI reported on Wednesday, quoting the police. The bus, which had started from Delhi, was on its way to Madhubani in Bihar.

“On the intervening night of November 6 and 7, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned near Khadaita village,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Etawah, Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

Tripathi said the child died on the spot and the injured were taken to the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai village.