At least 47 people were killed after two buses collided near the Rusape tollgate in Zimbabwe, AFP reported. The incident took place along the Harare-Mutare highway, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said. The bus was on its way to the Capital Harare.

The deceased included two children, local newspaper The Herald reported. At least 70 people were injured in the accident.

“The accident involved a Bolt Cutter bus that was heading towards Mutare which collided with a Smart Express bus which was going to Harare,” Nyathi told The Herald. “Police are still attending the accident scene.”

An eyewitness said the driver of the Smart Express bus was trying to overtake a truck and encroached into the lane of the Bolt Cutter bus coming from the opposite side. The driver and the conductor of the Smart Express bus survived and are believed to have fled.

“Totally needless loss of lives. This event should be the last before stern measures are taken to reign in public service vehicles and their owners,” Zimbabwe’s Deputy Transport Minister Fortune Chasi said on Twitter.