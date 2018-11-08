Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that November 8 – the day when India demonetised high-value currency notes in 2016 – is a day to remember how “economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time”. The Congress leader urged the government not to resort to any more “unorthodox, short-term” economic measures that can lead to uncertainty in the economy and financial markets.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, claiming that it would end the flow of black money, among other things. The government gave citizens time to exchange these notes with new ones, and it was believed that a significant amount held as unaccounted-for money would not return to the system. However, in August 2018, the Reserve Bank of India said over 99.3% of the banned banknotes in circulation before the decision had been returned to banks.

Last year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to mark the one-year anniversary of demonetisation as “Anti-Black Money Day”, but there is no such announcement this time. On its Twitter handle, the party has claimed that demonetisation had led to an increase in tax compliance and prompted action against corruption and black money. The Congress, like last year, is expected to mark the anniversary as a “Black Day”, reported ANI.

The Congress said the decision had curbed neither black money, terrorism funding or fake currency, and sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “Modi-made disaster”. Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala called for an investigation into the move.

Calling the decision “ill-fated and ill-thought”, Manmohan Singh said the day was one to remember that “economic policymaking should be handled with thought and care”. He pointed out that there was a steep drop in economic growth after demonetisation, small businesses had yet to recover, employment had suffered, and financial markets were volatile because of the decision.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said demonetisation was a “disaster” for the country, and described it a “dark day”. “Renowned economists, common people and all experts now agree,” she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the move as “a self inflicted deep wound on the economy”. “Though the list of financial scams of Modi government is endless, demonetisation was a self inflicted deep wound on Indian economy which even two years later remains a mystery why the country was pushed into such a disaster?” he questioned on Twitter.

Congress MP Anand Sharma called the move “an unforgivable and autocratic decision” and alleged that it wiped out almost 2% of the country’s GDP. “On this day two years ago, the Prime Minister had taken a wrong and insensitive decision,” he said. “Whatever happened in the country after that, the onus of all of that falls directly on the Prime Minister.”

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's Press Statement on two years of Demonetisation & the devastating impact it had & continues to have on the Indian economy. #DestructionByDemonetisation pic.twitter.com/4d4JE8bdhY — Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2018

Notebandi impacted every single person,regardless of age,gender,religion,occupation or creed. It's often said that time is a great healer. But unfortunately,in case of demonetisation, the scars&wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time: Former PM (File pic) pic.twitter.com/QXrVkNSO3e — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018

Though the list of financial scams of Modi govt is endless, demonetisation was a self inflicted deep wound on Indian economy which even two years later remains a mystery why the country was pushed into such a disaster ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2018