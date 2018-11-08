Several Air India flights from Mumbai’s Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were delayed on Thursday following a flash strike by the contractual workers of Air India Air Transport Services Limited, The Indian Express reported.

The ground staff began their strike at 11 pm on Wednesday demanding a bonus for Diwali. They also demanded the reinstatement of three employees who were fired, Business Standard reported.

“Due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai by AIATSL employees, some flights have got delayed,” an Air India spokesperson said. “We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption. Air India staff have been called from home to help with passenger check-ins.”

The airline’s permanent employees have been deputed to normalise the flights, the spokesperson said, according to ANI. “Only early morning flights from Mumbai for delayed by two hours.”

