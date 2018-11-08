The Narcotics Control Bureau seized an apple-laden truck from Jammu and Kashmir carrying 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 250 crore at the Banihal highway toll plaza near Jammu on November 5, ANI reported on Thursday. The truck driver, a resident of Kupwara, was arrested and is now being questioned.

The truck was on its way to Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi, according to Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Virender Yadav, The Indian Express reported.

Officials inspected the crates of apples and found heroin packed in pouches at the bottom. At least 50 pouches were seized. The truck was brought to Delhi and then unloaded.