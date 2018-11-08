United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalised on Thursday, a day after she fell in her office.

“She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning,” the court said in a press release. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Ginsburg is one of only four women to have been appointed to the top court. Former President Bill Clinton appointed her in 1993.

Despite her absence, the Supreme Court will proceed with an investiture ceremony welcoming Brett Kavanaugh, who faced a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in September after being accused of sexual misconduct. United States President Donald Trump and acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker are expected to attend the ceremony, The Guardian reported.