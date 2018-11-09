United States Vice President Mike Pence will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a trip to the Asia-Pacific region between November 11 and November 18, the White House announced on Thursday. Pence will be in the region to attend multilateral summits, including one with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Pence will travel to Japan, Singapore, Australia, and Papua New Guinea during his visit. The US-ASEAN summit will take place in Singapore, where he will also attend the East Asia Summit. He will travel to Papua New Guinea for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.

The vice president will meet Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Singapore premier Lee Hsien Loong, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

National Security Advisor John Bolton will join Pence for the three summits.

Alyssa Farah, the press secretary for the vice president, said Pence will highlight American leadership in the region and reaffirm US commitment to freedom, economic prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific at the US-ASEAN summit.

“This will be Vice President Pence’s third trip to the region as Vice President and he will reaffirm the President’s commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” Farah said in a statement. “He will also deliver the message that authoritarianism, aggression, and the disregard for other nations’ sovereignty by any nation in the Indo-Pacific will not be tolerated by the United States.”