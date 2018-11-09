Congress leader RC Khuntia on Thursday said the party had reached a seat-sharing agreement with its allies ahead of the elections to the 119-seat Telangana Assembly, PTI reported. Telangana is scheduled to go the polls on December 7. The Congress-led alliance in Telangana includes the Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India and the Telangana Jana Samithi.

Khuntia said the Congress will field candidates in 93 constituencies, TDP will contest 14 seats, Telangana Jana Samithi eight, and the Communist Party of India will vie for three seats. The Congress leader, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Telangana, said they will release the first list of party candidates comprising 74 names on Saturday.

The Congress has allotted one seat to Telangana Inti Party president Cheruku Sudhakar, Hindustan Times quoted Khuntia as saying. “He would be contesting on the Congress symbol, as his party has not got the official symbol from Election Commission,” the Congress leader said.

Khuntia said the names of the remaining Congress candidates will be released after another party election committee meeting that will be held on November 11 or November 12.

The Election Commission had said that the last day for filing nominations is November 19.

On November 1, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said his party would work with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party to “defend democracy and the future of the country”, ANI reported. The “principal idea here is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party”, Gandhi had said.