Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Chhattisgarh, led by Chief Minister Raman Singh, would continue to work for the development of the state. The prime minister was speaking at a public rally in Jagdalpur in Bastar district.

Modi said the BJP government’s aim is to eliminate poverty and starvation from Bastar, which is the epicentre of Maoist insurgency, The earlier Congress governments trampled upon the dreams of the state’s tribals, he claimed.

“The ‘urban Maoists’ who live in air-conditioned homes in the cities, look clean and whose children study abroad, remote-control the adivasi children in the Naxal-dominated areas,” Modi said. “I want to ask the Congress why it supports the ‘urban Maoists’ when the government takes action against them and come to Bastar and speak against Naxalism,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s “sabka saath, sabka vikas” slogan, Modi claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party is an inclusive party that treats various castes and classes equally. He accused earlier governments of nepotism and embezzling public money, saying, “We have changed this and will work for development for everyone, irrespective of caste, class or connections.”

Modi accused the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre of attempting to obstruct development projects in the state for a decade. “Despite all their efforts, Raman Singh did not let Chhattisgarh’s development come to a halt,” he said. “The Congress only looks at the poor, the needy and the exploited classes as a vote-bank.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on a two-day visit to the state, will also address a rally. He will also hold a roadshow in Chief Minister Raman Singh’s constituency of Rajnandgaon, Firstpost reported.

Chhattisgarh’s 90 constituencies will vote on November 12 and November 20 and the results of the elections will be declared on December 11.