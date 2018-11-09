A woman died after three men, including her former husband, allegedly raped her in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district, PTI reported. While her ex-husband has been arrested, the other two are absconding, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer VN Singh said a First Information Report has been filed against the accused, ANI reported. “In her recorded statement, the victim said she was raped by her husband. He has been arrested,” Singh said. “She also mentioned two other men.”

The woman was allegedly raped on Wednesday night when she had gone to watch a play in a theatre on Kali Puja. According to police, the three men forced her to accompany them to a field where they allegedly raped her and brutalised her.

Villagers heard the woman’s cries for help the next morning and took her to a hospital in Narayanpur. She was referred to Jamtara Sadar Hospital in the district, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Jharkhand: A woman was allegedly gang-raped & later died in hospital during treatment in Narayanpur, Jamtara. SDPO VN Singh says, "In her recorded statement, victim said she was raped by her husband. He has been arrested. FIR lodged. She also mentioned about two other men" (8.11)