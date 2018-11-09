The price of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas, which is used for cooking, was increased for the second time this month after the Centre raised the commission of domestic LPG distributors, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

A 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 507.42 in New Delhi, up from Rs 505.34, the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation said. In Mumbai, a cylinder will cost Rs 505.08, an increase of Rs 1.97. In Kolkata, cylinders will now cost Rs 510.70 – an increase of Rs 2 – while in Chennai cusstomers will have to pay Rs 495.39 instead of Rs 493.87.

The price of a non-subsidised cylinder has been increased from Rs 939 to Rs 942.50 in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price has increased from Rs 912 to Rs 913.50. In Chennai, a non-subsidised cylinder will now cost Rs 960 instead of Rs 958. In Kolkata, the price has been increased from Rs 969.50 to Rs 971.50.