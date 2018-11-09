A suspected militant belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed in a gunfight with police personnel in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, the police said. His identity is still being ascertained and arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the police added.

A policeman was also wounded in the gunfight in Darganaie Gund village, the Greater Kashmir reported. The encounter began earlier in the day after the state police, the Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a joint search operation.

Authorities have suspended internet services in Tral, Awantipora and Pampore areas.