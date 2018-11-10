Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin on Friday said he will support Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to build an Opposition front against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister met Stalin in Chennai on Friday, a day after he met Janata Dal (Secular) President HD Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.

“I extend my full support to a grand alliance of secular forces with the single goal of overthrowing a fascist BJP that has completely destroyed the inclusive nature of our democracy,” Stalin tweeted after his meeting with Naidu.

“Under the BJP rule at the Centre, states are losing their rights,” Stalin told reporters after the meeting, according to Hindustan Times. “Federal structure and democracy of the nation are facing a threat. I have been vocal on urging all the regional and federal forces to work together to remove BJP.”

Stalin said Naidu agreed with his contention and called for DMK’s support to “show the doors to BJP.” “I assured him that we will stand together to remove BJP government from the Centre,” he said.

Stalin said “like-minded parties” will form a minimum programme plan to stitch the alliance, following which strategies will be worked out.

DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, party treasurer Duraimurugan, former Union ministers A Raja and TR Baalu were present at Friday’s meeting.

Had a great meeting with @ncbn today. I extend my full support to a grand alliance of secular forces with the single goal of overthrowing a fascist BJP that has completely destroyed the inclusive nature of our democracy. pic.twitter.com/EtixAPCY4n — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 9, 2018

Naidu said he had requested Stalin to join the alliance “to defeat BJP to save this nation and the democracy, which is in danger”, reported The Indian Express. He also lauded Stalin for being a better leader than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported PTI.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also said he was not the face of the alliance. “I am very clear I am not an aspirant, I am only a facilitator...” he said. “I will bring everybody together. we will decide and take things forward.”

Naidu described regional leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Stalin and Deve Gowda as strong leaders in their respective states, who are coming together against the BJP. He said parties from different states will come together because “national interest is of utmost importance when compared to individual or political interest”, downplaying the possibility of differences.