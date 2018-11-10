Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said the country has shared recordings of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder with the United States, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and Britain, Reuters reported.

Khashoggi, a vocal critic of the Saudi regime, was living in self-imposed exile in the United States since 2017. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Saudi Arabia initially claimed to have no information about his disappearance but later admitted he was killed by agents working without its knowledge.

Erdogan, who spoke before leaving for France to attend events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, said Riyadh knows Khashoggi’s killer is among the 15 people who arrived in Istanbul the day before the journalist’s murder. “The 15 people who came to Istanbul who are also among 18 detained by Saudi authorities, surely know who killed Jamal Khashoggi and where his body is,” Daily Sabah quoted the Turkish president as saying. “Saudi Arabia could resolve this by making these 15 talk.”

Erdogan also claimed that Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor Saud al-Mujeb arrived in Turkey to “dodge the column”. “He asks for our prosecutor down there [in Saudi Arabia],” Erdogan said. “Here [Turkey] is the place where the incident took place, you can discuss whatever you want to discuss here.”

The Turkish president said he might meet United States President Donald Trump in Paris, Al Jazeera reported.

The network reported on Friday that Saudi authorities used acid and other chemicals to destroy Khashoggi’s body. It cited an unidentified official at the Turkish attorney general’s office, and said traces of hydrofluoric acid and other chemicals were found in a well at Saudi Consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi’s home in Istanbul on October 16 and 17. The report corroborates the claim of Erdogan’s advisor Yasin Aktay, who last week said Khashoggi’s body was dissolved.