The toll in Friday’s twin suicide bombings in Somalia’s Capital Mogadishu rose to 41 on Saturday, AFP quoted police officials as saying. At least 40 people have been wounded.

Unidentified bombers had set off two car bombs at a hotel near the headquarters of Somalia’s Criminal Investigations Department. A third explosion took place on the street minutes later. Guards at Hotel Sahafi and the CID headquarters opened fire following the first two blasts.

Some of the victims were burned beyond recognition after one of the bombs exploded next to a minibus, Al Jazeera quoted the police as saying.

The Al-Shabaab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. It has been involved in a number of attacks in the city in the past year. At least 17 people were killed after two car bombs went off on October 28, 2017. A fortnight before that, blasts in the capital city killed at least 358 people.