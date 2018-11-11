An Army soldier was killed and two Border Security Force personnel were injured in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday.

Army rifleman Varun Kattal was killed in a sniper attack after an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control, PTI reported. Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the ceasefire violation took place in Sunderbani sector, reported Greater Kashmir. “The ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army took place around 9.30 am,” he said. “Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively.”

This was the second sniper attack along the Line of Control in as many days. On Friday, an Army porter was killed in a similar attack in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector. Last month, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said the Army was looking into reports that snipers may have entered the Kashmir Valley to target security forces.

Hours after the incident in Sunderbani, two Border Security Force personnel were injured in an exchange of fire with Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Rajouri district. The injured personnel were later shifted to a hospital, said an unidentified defence official.