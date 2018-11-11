Coast Guard personnel are searching for a man off the coast near Mumbai after the vessel he was travelling in collided with a tug boat off Vasai early on Sunday morning. Six people, who were travelling on the same fishing boat as him sustained injuries in the accident and were treated, the coast guard said.

Rescue personnel towed the fishing vessel Morning Star to Madh island. A search for the missing man, identified as 42-year-old Baban Pal, is under way.

Avinandan, Coast Guard deputy commandant and public relations officer, said an interceptor boat and helicopter were deployed to search for Pal.