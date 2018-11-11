Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Sunday said there was a cause for concern about the modernisation and induction of new equipment “in the neighbourhood”, PTI reported. In an interview to the news agency, Dhanoa said India was prepared for any threat.

The Air Force chief did not identify China or Pakistan when referring to “neighbourhood”. “The current challenges emanate from unresolved territorial issues, sponsored non-state actors and transnational actors who act against national interests through the global commons,” Dhanoa said.

He said the Indian Air Force is equipped to address a range of challenges. “While there is a cause for concern as regards to the rate of modernisation and induction of new equipment in our neighbourhood, the IAF is nevertheless, moving ahead with appropriate measures to cater to these new developments,” he said.

Dhanoa said the Indian Air Force was prepared to help India build its geo-political influence. “We have the second largest fleet of C-17s in the world,” Dhanoa said. “Therefore, India will pull its heft in helping out friendly nations in times of human distress and humanitarian relief.

Around 160 militants waiting to infilitrate Line of Control, claims Army official

Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh on Sunday said that around 160 militants are waiting to infiltrate the Line of Control, PTI reported. Singh, who was involved in India’s “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control, said “terror infrastructure” in Pakistan remains intact.

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army claimed to have carried out “surgical strikes on terror launchpads” across the Line of Control to neutralise alleged infiltrators the previous night. Pakistan denied any such attacks took place. On September 25 this year, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said there was a need for another surgical strike against Pakistan.

Singh, who heads the White Knight Corps as general officer, said Pakistan needed to change its policy to stem cross-border terrorism. “The Pakistan Army and the ISI’s complicity in planning infiltration and terror attacks is evident and it continues,” Singh said.

The Lieutenant General said security forces had contingency plans in place. “We have coordinated with all security agencies, and plans are being implemented smoothly,” Singh said.