A soldier of the Indian Army was allegedly killed by a Pakistani sniper along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, PTI reported. This was the third such incident in as many days.

The suspected sniper shot at the soldier when he was manning a forward post in Noushera sector, officials said. Indian troops retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides for some time, they said.

On Saturday, a rifleman, Varun Kattal, was killed in a sniper attack after an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. A day earlier, an Army porter was killed in a similar attack in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector.

Last month, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said the Army was looking into reports that snipers may have entered the Kashmir Valley to target security forces.