The Special Investigation Team looking into cases related to sacrilege in Punjab has summoned former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, and actor Akshay Kumar for questioning.

In September, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a special investigation team to conduct a time-bound probe into incidents of sacrilege in Bargari in Faridkot district and in other places across the state, as well as incidents of police firing in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura. The team has already examined several police officials.

Parkash Singh Badal has been asked to appear before the investigators on November 16, his son on November 19, and actor Akshay Kumar on November 21 in Amritsar, said the state government.

In October 2015, two people were killed and 60 injured in police firing when they were protesting against a series of incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy text of the Sikhs. The first incident of desecration was reported from Bargari in Faridkot district. Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister at the time.

A report, prepared by the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, named Badal in a supplementary report for his “apparent involvement” in police action against anti-sacrilege protestors at Kotkapura. The commission also said Akshay Kumar was involved in mediation between the government and the Dera Sacha Sauda over getting a pardon from the Akal Takht for spiritual leader Ram Rahim Singh for allegedly dressing like a Sikh guru. The Akal Takht is the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Parkash Singh Badal had not appeared before the commission and had rejected its findings, reported The Tribune.