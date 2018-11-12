The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday suspended the flying licence of Air India Captain and Director of Operations AK Kathpalia for three years after he failed a breathalyser test on two attempts, PTI reported.

The airline had grounded Kathpalia on Sunday following the breathalyser tests he took before he was to operate the Delhi-London flight AI 111. All pilots are required to undergo an alcohol test before their flights and are not allowed to consume alcohol up to 12 hours before their departure time.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association on Sunday wrote to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking it to take action against the pilot.

Kathpalia had been suspended before in 2017, for three months, after skipping a breathalyser test. He was then Air India’s executive director of operations. Kathpalia was removed from the post but was later appointed the director of operations for five years.

“He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded,” an unidentified airline official had said.