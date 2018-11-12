The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed petitions filed by former and serving Army officers requesting that Justices MB Lokur and UU Lalit recuse themselves from hearing the Manipur alleged fake encounter cases, PTI reported. A Special Investigation Team of the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the cases.

The policemen had no reason to doubt the ongoing probe, the court said. The judges added that the institutional integrity of both the judiciary and the CBI should be maintained.

While the plea was initially mentioned before former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, it was later heard by the same bench whose recusal was sought, reported Bar & Bench.

The Supreme Court is hearing a public interest litigation calling for an investigation into 1,528 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur. In July 2017, the court constituted a Special Investigation Team to look into the matter.

After the team had filed two chargesheets against police personnel in July, the Supreme Court had reprimanded the agency for its handling of the case. “According to you, there are 14 murderers in these cases and they are loafing around Manipur freely?” the court had said. “You have not arrested any of them? The CBI filed FIRs against dead persons who are victims. This is unbelievable.”

The police personnel had sought the judges’ recusal for their comments terming the accused as “murderers”. The Centre had also lent its support to the pleas filed by chargesheeted personnel of the Manipur Police, claiming the judges’ remarks affected the morale of the police and the armed forces.

The Supreme Court had said the judge’s remarks were not “designed or directed” against any individual as they had taken place during a discussion with the CBI director on the status of the case.

The bench on Monday said that remarks made during the hearing were not meant to compromise the investigation.