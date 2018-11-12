The Centre on Monday submitted an affidavit on the Rafale aircraft deal in the Supreme Court, , ANI reported. The Narendra Modi government told the court that the procurement process laid down in the Defence Procurement Procedure, 2013, was followed.

The Congress has alleged that the government is overpaying for the aircraft and the deal has benefitted businessman Anil Ambani. Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations were bolstered by former French President Francois Hollande’s claim in September that the Indian government had proposed the name of Ambani’s Reliance Defence for the offset obligations in the deal.

Last month, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie moved the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the deal.

On October 10, the bench had asked the Centre to submit the “details of the steps” taken in the decision making process, sans pricing and technical information. Twenty days later, the court directed the Centre to submit more details – including pricing and strategic details – related to the agreement in a sealed envelope within 10 days.

The court will hear the matter next on November 14.