The Railway Board has directed 75 of the busiest railway stations in the country to install the national flag, measuring 100 feet in height, on their premises, Mumbai Mirror reported on Tuesday. The estimated cost of each installation, including decorative lights and security to protect the flag, is Rs 9 lakh, an unidentified official said.

The stations that were asked to participate are the ones that generate over Rs 50 crore in revenue annually. Seven stations in Mumbai are on the list. The directive, issued in October, had set December 31 as the deadline for the authorities concerned to comply with the order.

Ravinder Bhakar, Western Railways chief public relations officer, told the newspaper, “We will do our best to meet the December deadline.”

An unidentified official told the daily that the decision to order flag installations was a part of a campaign to project “symbols of nationalism”.