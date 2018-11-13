The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on November 19 a plea against the clean chit granted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a case related to allegations of a “larger conspiracy” behind the 2002 Gujarat riots, ANI reported.

Zakia Jafri, the wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, has filed the petition. At least 69 people, including Ehsan Jafri, were killed when a crowd started pelting stones and burnt houses in Ahmedabad’s Gulberg society on February 28, 2002.

In October 2017, the Gujarat High Court upheld the a Special Investigation Team’s clean chit to Modi and 58 others. The court upheld a 2012 judgement by a magistrate’s court in the state that accepted the Special Investigation Team’s closure report.

The High Court had said there was no “larger conspiracy” behind the riots as alleged in Jafri’s petition. However, Justice Sonia Gokani allowed her to file a plea in the magisterial court or the Supreme Court, demanding a new investigation.