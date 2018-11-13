At least two people died after fire broke out on the 10th floor of a 21-storey building in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb on Tuesday. The blaze broke out at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority building in Kadam Chawl on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West around 8.21 pm, The Indian Express reported quoting the Mumbai fire brigade.

The fire brigade received a call at 8.25 pm, officials said. As many as five fire engines, an ambulance and other rescue vehicles reached the spot over 20 minutes later. Three persons trapped in flat 1001 were rescued, but fire officials found two dead bodies, charred by the blaze, lying in the hall.

Fire officials said that the blaze, which spread from the 10th to the 11th floor, was confined to the electric wiring and installations, household articles and wooden furniture. It was brought under control by 10.10 pm.