The air quality in Delhi tuned “very poor” on Wednesday with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an Air Quality Index of 372 at 7 am.

The PM2.5 level – particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres – on Lodhi Road was 329, which omes under the “very poor” category, and PM10 level was 289, ANI reported.

This came a day after the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, or SAFAR, said isolated showers in parts of Delhi has made the air heavier with more moisture that will “force AQI to go to ‘severe’ category from evening until late night”. The agency said air quality may improve under “controlled measures” by Thursday and recover even more over the following two days.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority lifted the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi on Tuesday even as air quality remained in the “severe” category, PTI reported. The agency said heavy vehicles would now ply in the city between 11 pm and 6 am.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Imran Hussain said he was studying the authority’s proposal to ban private and commercial vehicles that do not use compressed natural gas if the air quality does not improve.

On Monday, the Environment Pollution Control Authority allowed vehicles stranded at Delhi’s borders for four days to enter the city. Those trucks would be exempt from paying toll or Environment Compensation Charge from 11 pm on November 12 to 7 am on November 13, it added.

More than 2,200 vehicles were asked to turn back from the national capital’s borders when restrictions were imposed between November 8 and November 12 in the wake of high pollution levels. Only vehicles carrying essential goods were allowed entry.

A new study by ASAR Social Impact Advisors, a consultancy firm which works on social and environmental matters, said about 89% people in Delhi are feeling discomfort due to the poor air quality, India Today reported on Monday. Most of them believe motor vehicles and felling of trees are the major reasons behind pollution in the city. Around 5,000 people in 17 cities were interviewed for the study.