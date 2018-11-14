United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday faced criticism on social media for failing to mention Hindus in a tweet on Diwali celebrations at the White House. The “festival of lights” is predominantly celebrated by Hindus.

Trump described Diwali as a “holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States and around the world”.

“Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family and friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New Year, a very special New Year,” Trump said at the ceremonial lighting of an earthen lamp. India’s Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna attended the event.

Today, we gathered for Diwali, a holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family & friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New Year. https://t.co/epHogpTY1A pic.twitter.com/9LUwnhngWJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

In later tweet, Trump appeared to make up for his previous mistake by referring to Diwali as the “Hindu festival of lights”. “It was my great honor to host a celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House this afternoon.”

The president called America a “land of faith” and said the country was “truly fortunate to have these wonderful traditions woven into the tapestry of our national life”.

It was my great honor to host a celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in the Roosevelt Room at the @WhiteHouse this afternoon. Very, very special people! https://t.co/kQk7IvpSFo pic.twitter.com/tYlBABg4JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

This is terrible. It's unconscionable @realDonaldTrump did not know Diwali was a Hindu holiday. So embarrassing. https://t.co/Ggx9OWcuVO — Annie Gowen (@anniegowen) November 14, 2018

Hahaha!



Indian twitter is going to be infuriated beyond measure when it wakes up today morning to this tweet of highly ignorant @realDonaldTrump



The festival Diwali is celebrated by Hindus primarily. Then comes the rest of them. https://t.co/kovGVw0Qv2 — Amandeep S Khurana (@Whimsy_Seeker) November 14, 2018