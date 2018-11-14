US: Donald Trump’s Diwali tweet fails to mention Hindus, draws flak on social media
He described it as a ‘holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains’ before putting out a second tweet that acknowledged it as the ‘Hindu festival of lights’.
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday faced criticism on social media for failing to mention Hindus in a tweet on Diwali celebrations at the White House. The “festival of lights” is predominantly celebrated by Hindus.
Trump described Diwali as a “holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States and around the world”.
“Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family and friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New Year, a very special New Year,” Trump said at the ceremonial lighting of an earthen lamp. India’s Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna attended the event.
In later tweet, Trump appeared to make up for his previous mistake by referring to Diwali as the “Hindu festival of lights”. “It was my great honor to host a celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House this afternoon.”
The president called America a “land of faith” and said the country was “truly fortunate to have these wonderful traditions woven into the tapestry of our national life”.