The Tamil Nadu government has deployed eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force and seven units of the State Disaster Response Force ahead of cyclonic storm Gaja’s landfall in the state on Thursday, Hindustan Times reported.

The teams will be stationed in the coastal districts of Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin, which are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Karaikal in Puducherry is also likely to receive rain.

State Minister for Disaster Management RB Udayakumar on Tuesday said the state was prepared to face the storm, which is likely to intensify on Wednesday, reported the India Meteorological Department. It is expected to gradually weaken before crossing the state between Pamban and Cuddalore near Rameswaram on Thursday.

At present, the cyclone is in the Bay of Bengal, 580 km east of Chennai and 680 km northeast of Nagapattinam.

Bulletin No 29 #CycloneGaja lying 580 kms east of Chennai and 680 kms NE of #nagapattinam and likely to have landfall between #Pamban and #Cuddalore on evening of 15th November

The Union ministry of water resources has advised the state government to monitor dams, The News Minute reported. “Extremely heavy rainfall in the catchment area is sufficient to fill them up and lapse time between rainfall and peak inflow can be less than 24 hours and in some cases it can be as low as 6-12 hours,” the ministry said in a letter. “Necessary precaution has to be taken as per standard operation procedure.”

The state administration has set up a 24-hour control room in Chennai and directed district collectors to form rescue teams. “Cyclone management committees have been formed in all the 2,559 vulnerable places,” said Udayakumar. “Further, 22,495 people are ready to engage in rescue work.”

The state has also mobilised 368 medical teams, 315 veterinary medical teams, motor pumps, swimmers and snake catchers to provide assistance.

India Meteorological Department’s Regional Director S Balachandran said the sea would be rough off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh in the next few days. “During the cyclone landfall, wind speed would be from 90-100 km per hour to 110 km per hour,” he said. “The tides will rise one foot higher than normal and it would cause inundation in Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram districts.”

Balachandran added that fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between November 14 and November 16.