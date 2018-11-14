The Infosys Science Foundation on Tuesday announced the names of six eminent researchers and scientists who have won this year’s Infosys Prize.

Art historian Kavita Singh won the prize in the humanities category for her “extraordinarily illuminating study of Mughal, Rajput and Deccan art as well as her insightful writing on the historical function and role of museums and their significance in the increasingly fraught and conflicted social world in which visual culture exists today”.

Indian Institute of Science Professor Navakanta Bhat was declared the winner in the engineering and computer science category. Roop Malik, a professor at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, bagged the prize in the life sciences category while University of Strasbourg Professor Nalini Anantharaman’s contributions to mathematical sciences were recognised. Indian Institute of Science Professor SK Satheesh was declared the winner in the physical sciences category and University of Chicago professor Sendhil Mullainathan won the prize in the social sciences category.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said the awards honour some of the “brightest scientists and researchers” and showcase India’s journey towards science excellence. “India needs to cement its place as a hub for innovations across various fields of science,” Murthy added.

The prize includes a pure gold medal, a citation, and Rs 65 lakh. This year 244 nominations were across six categories.