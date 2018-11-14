Five security personnel and a civilian were injured in an improvised explosive device blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur Ghatti on Wednesday, ANI reported. Suspected Maoists triggered the blast and a gunfight is currently under way.

The suspected rebels reportedly targeted Border Security Force personnel were returning from poll duty in Bijapur, unidentified police officials told The Indian Express. One of those injured is a district reserve guard. Deputy Inspector General P Sundarraj said the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bijapur.

More details are awaited.