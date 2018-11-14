Wholesale price inflation rose to 5.28% in October compared to 5.13% the month before, the Ministry of Commerce on Industry said on Wednesday. The rate of inflation was 3.68% during the corresponding month in 2017. This is the highest inflation rate since June, when it was 5.68%.

“Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 4.64% compared to a build up rate of 2.12% in the corresponding period of the previous year,” the statement added.

The inflation rate for primary articles, including includes vegetables, fruit, cereal, and meat products, was 1.79% in October. The fuel price index jumped from 16.65% in September to 18.44%.

The rate of inflation of manufactured goods touched 4.49% in October compared to 4.22% in September.