Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi sparked a controversy on Wednesday when he reportedly suggested that Kashmir should be independent, Hindustan Times reported. He later blamed the Indian media for misconstruing his comments to students at the House of Commons in England.

“I say Pakistan does not want Kashmir,” Afridi is heard saying in a video clip. “Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die. Pakistan does not want Kashmir. It cannot even manage its four provinces.”

Afridi said humanity was most important. “Any death, be it from any community, is painful,” he added.

Pakistan ko Kashmir nahin chahiye - uss say apnay soobay nahin sambhal saktay: Shahid Afridi in London pic.twitter.com/8zBAesh50P — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 14, 2018

Afridi later said his comments were “misconstrued by Indian media” and that Kashmir belongs to Pakistan. “My clip is incomplete [and] out of context as what I said before that is missing,” he tweeted. “Kashmir is unresolved dispute [and] under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per [the] UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan.”

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh agreed with Afridi. “What he [Afridi] said is correct,” Singh told ANI. “They are struggling to run their own country, how will they run Kashmir? Kashmir is part of India, and will remain a part of India.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked why sections of Indian media were celebrating Afridi’s statement. “Forget what he said about Pakistan’s four provinces, the byte I saw clearly had him supporting freedom for Kashmir [and] criticising human rights violations, so how is that a victory for India?” Abdullah tweeted.

Earlier this year, Afridi was criticised for his comments on the violence in Jammu and Kashmir. “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in India-occupied Kashmir,” Afridi had said on Twitter. His tweets came after 19 people – 12 militants, three Army soldiers and four civilians – were killed in three separate gunfights in South Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts.

My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 14, 2018