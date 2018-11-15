The toll from wildfires in the American state of California, which began last week, rose to 58 on Wednesday as authorities sifted through the wreckage. At least 130 people are still missing, CNN reported.

While 56 people have died in the fire in Paradise town, two were killed in the Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Most of the missing people are senior citizens and live in Paradise town. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said 461 people and 22 dogs are searching the town. “We are moving as fast as we can,” Honea added.

As many as 47 of the 56 people who died in Paradise town have been identified, The Guardian quoted Honea as saying. DNA identification units are in the town, he added.

About 1,300 people are staying in shelters, where an outbreak of norovirus was reported this week. Others are sleeping in cars.

Paradise town Mayor Jody Jones said the town would be rebuilt. “We are gonna make Paradise paradise again,” she said. Water and electricity are presently unavailable in the town, she added.

The fire has been termed the deadliest in the state’s history and the most destructive in terms of property losses. More than 8,650 homes and other structures have been gutted since it began on November 8 in Butte County’s Sierra foothills. Firefighters have managed to contain 35% of the blaze, which covers an area of 216 square miles (347 square km), BBC reported.