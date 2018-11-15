The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expelled 53 rebel candidates in Madhya Pradesh, after they did not withdraw their nominations for the Assembly elections before the 3 pm deadline, The Indian Express reported. The elections will be held on November 28 and the results declared on December 11.

Those expelled include senior state leader Sartaj Singh, who joined the Congress after being denied a ticket, former minister Ramkrishna Kusmaria, who will contest as an independent, Bhind MLA Narendra Kushwaha and former Gwalior Mayor Samiksha Gupta, ABP News Network reported.

Gupta has also announced that she will contest as an independent. Singh, meanwhile, will contest on a Congress ticket from Hoshangabad, his former constituency.

The Congress has also faced its share of dissidents. Facing rebels in 12 seats, the party expelled former MLA Xavier Meda on Wednesday.

The Congress is seeking to make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh after being out of power for 15 years, while the BJP hopes to win a fourth straight term.