European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday said the bloc will meet on November 25 to seal the Brexit agreement with Britain.

“If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement,” Tusk said. “It will take place on Sunday, November 25th at 9 am.” The announcement is expected to be a boost to British Prime Minister Theresa May in her effort to get Parliament to agree to the deal.

The agreement is being analysed by 27 other European Union states, Tusk said, adding that the ambassadors of the countries will meet by the end of the week to share their assessment of it. “They will also discuss the mandate for the Commission to finalise the Joint Political Declaration about the future relations between the EU and the UK,” he said.

May is due to give a statement to the House of Commons on Thursday, a day after she won the support of her Cabinet, the BBC reported. However, she faced mounting criticism from her Conservative Party as well as the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, which has said it will not back a deal that will treat the British province differently from the rest of the UK.

The Labour Party is set to announce later whether or not it will support the draft bill, while its leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he did not believe the agreement was in the national interest.

“This deal, which delivers on the vote of the referendum, which brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement, protects jobs, security and our Union; or leave with no deal, or no Brexit at all,” May said on Wednesday.

In a sign of dissent, a junior Northern Ireland minister who backed EU membership in the referendum, resigned from the Cabinet on Thursday, Reuters reported. “I cannot support the Withdrawal Agreement that has been agreed with the European Union,” said junior minister Shailesh Vara.

“We are a proud nation and it is a sad day when we are reduced to obeying rules made by other countries who have shown they do not have our best interests at heart,” he said. “We can and must do better than this.”

UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday also resigned from the government. “I have resigned as Brexit Secretary,” Raab said in a letter published on Twitter.

“I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal.”

Last month, an estimated 7,00,000 people opposed to Brexit protested in London, seeking a second referendum on the final deal.

With much sadness and regret I have submitted my letter of resignation as a Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister. A copy of my letter is attached.

It has been a joy and privilege to serve in the Northern Ireland Office and I will always cherish the fondest memories. pic.twitter.com/SN8j4OwhYD — Shailesh Vara MP (@ShaileshVara) November 15, 2018