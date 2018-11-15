The Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested an additional district judge in Telangana for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, PTI reported. V Vara Prasad, 14th additional magistrate in Ranga Reddy district court, was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks and sent to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted raids at Prasad’s house a day after filing a case of disproportionate assets against him. “The total assets unearthed so far is Rs 1.5 crore approximately,” it said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau also searched the houses of Prasad’s relatives and associates at six other places in Hyderabad, three locations in Siricilla district of Telangana, and two other places in Maharashtra.

The raids were conducted after the Hyderabad High Court received a complaint against the judge and ordered a preliminary inquiry.

During the searches, the officials came across documents showing assets with a market value of around Rs 3 crore, documents related to three flats, and fixed deposits worth Rs 38.16 lakh in several banks, along with two cars, household articles, and a two-wheelers.

Prasad is the fifth judge in Telangana to be probed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Hindustan Times reported. A district judge in Mahbubnagar Kolla Ranga Rao was suspended in April after the High Court ordered an inquiry following charges of corruption against him. The same month, the High Court suspended a metropolitan sessions court judge in Hyderabad S Radhakrishna Murthy after raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau as well as a junior civil judge in Jagitial district court S Madhu following a complaint that he was taking bribes.

A labour court judge in Hyderabad M Gandhi was suspended in March after the Anti-Corruption Bureau raided his house and unearthed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.