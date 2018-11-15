The rupee strengthened against the dollar for the third consecutive session on Thursday on the back of a decline in crude oil prices and taking cues from gains in other Asian currencies, Livemint reported. The rupee closed at 71.98 against the dollar, 33 paise higher since close on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex closed at 35,260.54 – up by more than 118 points or 0.3% – while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 closed 40.40 points higher at 10,616.70 on Thursday.

Adani Ports, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp were three of the top gainers on both the indices, while the stocks of Yes Bank and NTPC lost the most.

Axis Bank and Tata Motors were the other stocks that gained on the Sensex, while Titan Company and Eicher Motors rose on the Nifty 50. While the shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Coal India declined on the Sensex, those of Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited and Bharti Infratel lost on the Nifty 50.