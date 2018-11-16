Suspected militants abducted and shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night, the state police said in a press release. The victim has been identified as Nadeem Manzoor of Safanagri village in Shopian district.

The police said Manzoor’s bullet-riddled body was retrieved from Niklora village.

“Terrorists in the intervened night forcibly abducted a civilian and later killed him in a brutal act of terror at Pulwama,” the police said. “A case in this regard has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation initiated.”