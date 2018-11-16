Carnatic singer TM Krishna will perform in Delhi on Saturday, the same day he was scheduled to perform at an event organised by the Airports Authority of India that was later postponed. The Airports Authority of India’s decision to postpone the event came after Internet trolls attacked the organiser for supporting an “anti-India” musician.

Krishna, who was supposed to sing at a show in Nehru Park, will now perform at the Garden of Five Senses in Saket at 6.30 pm on Saturday. The event is organised by the state government’s Sahitya Kala Parishad.

“No artist should ever be denied an opportunity to perform,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. “It’s important to maintain the dignity of the art and artists.”

Performing tomorrow, 17th November in New Delhi with RK Shriramkumar, Praveen Sparsh and Anirudh Athreya

Venue: Garden of Five Senses, Near Saket

Time: 6.30 pm pic.twitter.com/Ug8fkwArGh — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) November 16, 2018

No artist should ever be denied an opportunity to perform. I have invited @tmkrishna to perform on the 17th Nov for the people of Delhi

It's important to maintain the dignity of the Art and Artists. https://t.co/vaFnGqqJ8x — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 16, 2018

Krishna was attacked online and called a “converted bigot” and “urban Naxal” who sang about Jesus and Allah. The trolls also tagged several senior government officials such as Minister of Railways, Coal and Corporate Affairs Piyush Goel and Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu in their tweets.

In response, Krishna had said he was willing to perform anywhere in Delhi on November 17. “We just can’t let ourselves be cowed down by this kind of threats,” he added.

Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra, however, claimed the event was not postponed because of the criticism on social media. “Some exigency has come up and we are not free that day,” he said.