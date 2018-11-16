The toll from the wildfires in United States’ California has risen to 63 and the number of missing people reported has increased to 631, reports said. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the numbers of the missing reported are likely to fluctuate.

Officials are describing the Camp Fire blaze, which broke out on November 8 in Butte County’s Sierra foothills, as the deadliest and most destructive fire in the state’s history. Officials said they expect to contain the fire by the end of November.

Around 9,600 firefighters, including many from other states, are working to douse several wildfires across the state. Officials said 40% of the Camp Fire, which has destroyed about 9,700 homes and scorched 1,41,000 acres, was contained by Thursday, CNN reported.

At least two people were killed in the Woolsey fire in Southern California. The state fire department said the Woolsey fire in Ventura County was 62% contained, the Hill fire 99% contained, Morgan Fire in Contra Costa County is 60% contained.

Steve Collins, Butte County Sheriff’s investigation sergeant, said National Troop personnel, 461 people and 22 cadaver dogs are involved in the search operation in Paradise, Magalia and Concow.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to the state to take stock of the situation and meet some of the victims on Saturday.