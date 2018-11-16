The BSE Sensex rose 196.62 points to finish at 35,457.16 on Friday, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty gained 65.50 points to close at 10,682.20. The markets ended higher due to continued foreign fund inflows and a strengthening rupee, Mint reported.

The biggest gainer on both indices was Bharti Airtel. On the Sensex, the other top gainers were Reliance Industries, Hero Motocorp, State Bank of India and HDFC. On the Nifty, these were HCL Technologies, Eicher Motors, Grasim and Reliance Industries.

Yes Bank was the top loser on both indices. Other stocks which declined the most on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC and Axis Bank. The biggest losers on the Nifty, apart from Yes Bank, were Indiabulls Housing Finance, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Indian Oil Corp.

Other Asian markets had a mixed day. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by over 123 points, and the Taiwan index over 29 points. The Australia ASX All Ordinaries market closed flat at 2.40 points down, and the Shanghai SE Composite Index at 10.94 points up. But the Hong Kong Hang Seng gained 80.19 points.

The Indian rupee was trading 16 paise higher at 71.82 against the United States dollar at 4.24 pm.