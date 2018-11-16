The land on which the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund is built has belonged to the government since the national Capital was established, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday, according to PTI. The office of the organisation has been located in Teen Murti Estate in New Delhi since 1967.

The estates authority had sent it an eviction notice on October 15. The fund denies the claim that it is using the property illegally, and had filed a plea seeking to quash the estate officer’s notice on the grounds that it was arbitrary and had ulterior political motives. The High Court had on November 1 stayed the proceedings before the Directorate of Estates.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the fund, told the court on Friday that they have received the government’s response and need time to file a rejoinder. Justice Anu Malhotra listed the matter for further hearing on December 4.

In its response, the deputy director of estates claimed that the organisation had failed to produce any authority that allows it to use the premises. “Without prejudice, the contention raised by the petitioner [JNMF] cannot be termed as a bona fide title dispute, as the central government is the sole owner of the demised premises and the Teen Murti Estate, in its entirety,” the affidavit said.

The petition by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund had said that the proceedings initiated by the estate officer are part of a larger design to efface and destroy the legacy and contributions of Nehru and create a new historical narrative.