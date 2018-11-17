A private company hired by Argentina has found the wreckage of the submarine ARA San Juan in the Atlantic Ocean a year after it went missing, the country’s Navy said on Saturday. The Navy had called off its efforts to rescue the 44 crew members on board two weeks after the submarine went missing off the coast of Patagonia on November 16, 2017.

The wreckage was found around 800 metres below the ocean’s surface, reported Reuters. It was found by maritime company Ocean Infinity, which Argentina hired after a massive international operation to find the submarine failed. Over a dozen boats and aircraft from Argentina, the United States, Britain, Chile and Brazil were part of the rescue mission last year.

The submarine had only enough air to last seven to 10 days after it disappeared. It had reported an “electrical breakdown” while returning from a routine mission, after which it was asked to cut its journey short and return to the naval base in Mar del Plata immediately, BBC reported. The Navy was last in touch with the submarine on November 15, 2017.