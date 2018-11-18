Two militants were killed in an encounter on Sunday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said. Their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

“As the search operation was going on, the search party was fired upon by the hiding terrorists,” a police statement said, adding that security forces retaliated leading to an encounter.

The militants were identified as Nawaz Ahmad and Yawar Wani. They were affiliated with banned terror outfit Al-Badar and were involved in several attacks on secruity establishments in the area, according to police.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of encounter. A case has been registered and police have initiated an investigation. Police asked citizens not to venture inside the encounter zone until the area is completely sanitised and cleared of possible explosive materials.

Internet service was reportedly suspended in the area at night, Greater Kashmir reported.

On Saturday, suspected militants abducted three civilians in Shopian district and killed one of them. The two other civilians were later released.